Jurors On The Rajat Gupta Insider Trading Trial Were Crying After The Verdict Was Read

Rajat Gupta, the former Goldman director and head of McKinsey, was convicted of insider trading earlier today, as a New York jury decided that he was guilty on 4 out of 6 criminal charges. Gupta will be sentenced on Oct. 18.



The trial has been in the spotlight in the last couple of weeks, mainly receiving attention for how boring it was and Gupta’s defence team’s strategy to portray him as a good person.

Well, it seemed parts of that defence worked. Members of the jury were crying after the verdict was read. From the New York Times—

After the verdict was read, Mr. Gupta, 63, remained stoic, his face expressionless. Just behind Mr. Gupta, his wife, Anita, buried her head in her hands, leaning against a bench in the courtroom. His four daughters, who had squeezed into the front row of the spectators’ gallery each day during the trial, loudly sobbed and consoled one another. Several jurors were crying as they left the courtroom.

According to CNBC, one juror said that he wanted to believe Gupta was not guilty because he could see how much he loved his family. Wow.

