Jurors In The Zimmerman Trial Ask For Clarification On The Definition Of Manslaughter Charge

After more than 11 hours of deliberation on Saturday, the jurors in the George Zimmerman trial returned to the courtroom to ask for instructions from the judge on the charge of manslaughter.



Here’s a tweet from the Miami Herald:

#Zimmermantrial: Jurors ask: “May we please have clarification in the instructions regarding manslaughter?” #TrayvonMartin — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) July 13, 2013

The Florida jury, comprised of six women, has been deliberating Zimmerman’s fate since around 2:30 p.m. This is the first question they have posed since Friday afternoon.

Claification on the instructions regarding manslaughter “couldn’t have even been a question a few days ago,” according to CNN because “Judge Debra Nelson ruled Thursday, over the defense’s vehement objection, to include manslaughter as an option for jurors, in addition to the second-degree murder charge. Their third option would be to find Zimmerman not guilty.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.