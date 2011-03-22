The 11 Questions That Kept You From Being A Juror In The Barry Bonds Perjury Trial

Photo: AP

It has been nearly four years since Barry Bonds was indicted on charges of perjury and obstruction of justice, but now the trial is finally set to begin.Jury selection took place on Monday and eight women and four men have been chosen to decide Bonds’ fate. How did they get picked?



Well, they started by filling out this questionnaire that attempted to weed out people who are convinced that Barry Bonds juiced, the people who still steadfastly support him, and leave only those unfortunate souls who decided to not know absolutely nothing about Major League Baseball.

Jury selection is an intensely important part of the trial process and is particularly difficult in high-profile cases like this one. Barry Bonds is one of the most famous athletes of all-time and his assault on the record books and this ensuing steroids scandal has garnered worldwide attention.

And the trial is also happening in his hometown — the one place where fans still know and love him. Neither side wants jurors who have already made up their mind or are a little too well informed.

You can see the full questionnaire here, but we pulled out what we think are the questions most likely to get you booted from the jury pool if your answer didn’t please the right attorney.

