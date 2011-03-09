Potential Raj Juror Number #13 Knows David Tepper

Photo: CNBC

All of the jurors are going through a screening process right now where the judge asks them the questions from the questionnaire we showed you yesterday.And juror #13 (Karen Sochoff) had a funny answer to question number seven.



The question: Do any of you, your family members, or friends work in the finance industry?

Juror #13, a woman: My friend and a family member

Judge Holwell: Let’s start with your friend. Where does he work?

Juror #13: Uhh, I don’t know, I just know he owns a hedge fund.

Holwell: What’s his name?

#13: David Tepper

This woman knows David Tepper!? And she doesn’t know Appaloosa. LOL. The room where I’m watching stirs noticeably.

Holwell, surprised: Oh ok. Do you see him regularly?

#13: Not really. I see him at holidays. We spend holidays together.

Holwell: Do you think this will affect your ability to judge fairly?

#13: No.

Obviously, the chances that she’s dismissed are pretty high.

