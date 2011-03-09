Potential Raj Juror Number #13 Knows David Tepper

Photo: CNBC
All of the jurors are going through a screening process right now where the judge asks them the questions from the questionnaire we showed you yesterday.And juror #13 (Karen Sochoff) had a funny answer to question number seven.
The question: Do any of you, your family members, or friends work in the finance industry?
Juror #13, a woman: My friend and a family member
Judge Holwell: Let’s start with your friend. Where does he work?
Juror #13: Uhh, I don’t know, I just know he owns a hedge fund.
Holwell: What’s his name?
#13: David Tepper
This woman knows David Tepper!? And she doesn’t know Appaloosa. LOL. The room where I’m watching stirs noticeably.
Holwell, surprised: Oh ok. Do you see him regularly?
#13: Not really. I see him at holidays. We spend holidays together.
Holwell: Do you think this will affect your ability to judge fairly?
#13: No.
Obviously, the chances that she’s dismissed are pretty high.
