Juror 18 Fell Asleep At The Raj Trial: "Within Minutes He Was In A Full-On Midday Snooze"

Juror 18 fell asleep during the Raj trial.



It happened a little after midday, Dealbook’s Peter Lattman said.

At about 12:18 p.m., Juror No. 18, an alternate, started the patented juror head-bob as he began to doze off during a slow part of the testimony.

Within minutes, he was in a full-on midday snooze. After a couple of minutes he snapped out it, perhaps hearing giggles emanate from the gaggle of reporters sitting close by.

Now when we heard the news, Courtney and I both laughed, and then we were overcome with sadness that we’d missed it, and then we both realised the same thing: if we had to place bets on which juror would nod off mid-trial, we would certainly not bet money on Juror 18.

Firstly, he always seems perky. Secondly, we’ve both seen him taking notes. Not everyone in that juror box uses the notepads and pens that have been distributed by the court, but some do. And Juror 18 is one of them.

This guy is 35, plays poker, plays video games, watches science movies, is currently unemployed, carries a backpack and has a degree in Arts and English. He lives in Harlem with his girlfriend and two roommates, one of whom works for Merrill Lynch, and the other temps at another finance firm, but he “didn’t know which one.”

On the second day of jury selection, he was wearing a striped shirt, but other days he’s been spotted in a flannel. His hair is unkempt, with a few grays, and he wears New Balance trainers. We agree with Lattman: “he is most definitely the trial’s Hipster Juror.”

Everyone who sat through jury selection remembers Juror 18 for a couple of reasons. Not only was he the final respondent in the seemingly never-ending voir dire last week, he was also responsible for one of three voir dire punchlines (the other two being: “my favourite show is Two and Half Men,” which was always going to get a laugh; and “my favourite show is Judge Judy,” which again, considering the context, was bound to be a giggle-maker) during the selection grind.

Judge Holwell asked every potential jurist to describe what they do in their down-time. Most talked about spending time with their kids, some talked about going to church, others said they don’t have any spare time between jobs.

Juror 18 spends his spare time differently to all the other jurors. Well, usually. “When I can get my drummer situation worked out, I’m in a band.”

