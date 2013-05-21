The Texas Rangers Brought Up Baseball's Top Prospect Jurickson Profar

The Texas Rangers called up Jurickson Profar on Sunday, according to ESPN Dallas. The 20-year-old shortstop is baseball’s unanimous top prospect and will help fill in for injured second baseman Ian Kinsler.



While he has little left to prove in the minor leagues, Profar will likely be sent down when Kinsler returns. A spoil of infield riches leave the Rangers with nowhere to play the rangy infielder.

Shortstop Elvis Andrus recently signed an eight-year, $120 million extension and Kinsler is tearing the cover off the ball, batting .302 with seven home runs and 20 RBI. Andrus is 24 years old and continues to improve. The 30-year-old Kinsler could be tasty trade bait around baseball’s July 31 trade deadline. For a team with two World Series losses over the past three years, it makes little sense to play Profar in AAA Round Rock all season.

Profar was batting .278 with a robust .370 on-base percentage in Round Rock. His power is developing as displayed by his first career two home run game Saturday. The Curacao native made his debut during last season’s September call ups and became MLB’s first player born in 1993.

