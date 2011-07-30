German Legend Jürgen Klinsmann To Take Over The US Men's Soccer Team

Photo: AP

The US Men’s National Team has quickly replaced fired coach Bob Bradley with legendary German player and coach Jürgen Klinsmann.Klinsmann who has coached both German national team and Bayern Munich of the Bundesliga, was actually a candidate for the U.S. job back in 2006, before it went to Bradley.



As a player Klinsmann led (West) Germany to three World Cups, including a championship in 1990, becoming the first player to ever score 3 goals in three different Cup tournaments.

He would later coach the German team to a third-place finish at the 2006 Cup.

One of the most beloved and respected international stars in the game, Klinsmann will be given full control of the national program and be tasked with taking American soccer to the next level.

He will take over immediately, leading the team in their match against Mexico on August 10.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.