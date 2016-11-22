Jurgen Klinsmann has been fired as coach of the US Men's National Team

Jurgen Klinsmann has been fired as head coach of the US Men’s National Team, US Soccer announced on Monday.

The news comes just one week after the USMNT suffered one of its worst losses in history, a 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Costa Rica. That loss came on the back of a 2-1 loss to Mexico on American soil, which marked a disappointing winless start to the team’s 2018 World Cup qualifying.

Klinsmann was hired by US Soccer boss Sunil Gulati in 2011, and in December 2013 signed a contract extension through 2018 that also named him technical director of the men’s program. (He will also be relieved of that duty.)

At the 2014 World Cup, the team fell to Belgium in the Round of 16. In 2015, the American soccer squad fell in the semifinals of the Gold Cup, and then to Mexico in a playoff to reach the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup.

US Soccer did not announce a replacement, but former USMNT head coach Bruce Arena is one name that has been floated.

