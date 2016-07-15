Jurgen Klinsmann will reportedly interview to be the coach of the English National Team

Current USMNT manager Jurgen Klinsmann is on the list of interviewees the English Football Association is lining up in their search for a new manager for the English National Team, according to the UK Independent.

This report comes after various rumours that have been circulating for the past week or so that Klinsmann was on the shortlist of candidates to be the next manager of the Three Lions. Though the favourite to get the job is current Sunderland manager Sam Allardyce, Klinsmann’s desire to interview for the England position could point to something darker regarding his future with the U.S. Men’s National Team.

Klinsmann has already been on the hot seat before reaching the semifinals of the Copa America Centenario. But his desire to search for another job might signal the beginning of the end of the German coach’s time in charge of Team USA.

It’s only a preliminary report, and U.S. Soccer would have to give him permission to speak to the English FA in the first place, but if it’s true, more and more speculation could be made about whether or not Klinsmann will continue with a team that still has yet to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

