Jurgen Klinsmann Had A Great Quote That Put Playing In The 'Group Of Death' In Perfect Perspective

The U.S. has now advanced in the World Cup to the round of 16, surviving the so-called “Group of Death.”

Prior to facing Portugal in the U.S. national team’s second World Cup match, Jurgen Klinsmann was asked about playing in the Group of Death. His response was perfect and put the entire group in better perspective. It also now looks prescient with the U.S. advancing.

“There’s a reason they call it the ‘Group of Death,'” said Klinsmann. “Because we’re in it too.”

Perfect.

