Jurgen Klinsmann Did The “Frank The Tank” Celebration After The U.S. Scored A Goal Last Night

Jurgen Klinsmann made his debut as head coach of the U.S. men’s national team last night, earning a 1-1 draw with Mexico.



An experimental U.S. side was thoroughly outplayed for long stretches of the game, but came to life as the Mexicans tired in the last 30 minutes.

Robbie Rogers equalised in the 73rd minute, and the always-emotional Klinsmann channeled his inner Will Ferrell for a little Frank The Tank celebration.

Here’s the video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Here’s the original, for comparison’s sake:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Source: Sports Grid

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.