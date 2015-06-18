Zookeepers are hilariously recreating a scene from 'Jurassic World'

One of the strangest parts of “Jurassic World” were the Velociraptors, who are not a lot more well behaved than in previous “Jurassic Park” installments.

Like with any domesticated animal, Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) trains his Velociraptors.

And while there might not be any Velociraptors to tame in real life, zookeepers are still inspired by Owen Grady’s work.

It all started when Australian Tumblr user Feminerds posted a photo on their feed of a friend who is a zookeeper taming her walruses just like Owen does.

This began to pick up steam earlier this morning when Michelle Buchman, a social media manager at Nerdist, tweeted this:

OMG there are tons of zoo keepers doing this. That’s amazing. If you’ve done one tweet me? I love this. #JurassicZoo pic.twitter.com/s4ez00WIQP

— michelle buchman (@michelledeidre) June 17, 2015

Buchman then compiled her favourites on Nerdist.

Here’s one from the Santa Ana Zoo:

Posted by ZooKeeper Rick on Wednesday, June 17, 2015

Interesting enough, the ostrich was an inspiration for the Gallimimus which appears in both “Jurassic Park” and “Jurassic World.”

And here are a few dolphins from the National Aquarium:

#raptorsquad #clevergirls #chrispratt #raptorshotremake A photo posted by Susie Rodenkirchen Walker (@susiethefivetoedsloth) on Jun 17, 2015 at 7:23am PDT

It just so happens that dolphin sounds were used for the Velociraptor’s roars.

And here’s one taken with one dinosaur’s closest relatives:

Head to #JurassicZoo and Nerdist for more images.

