'Jurassic World' has already made more than $US500M

Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment The big star of ‘Jurassic World,’ the Indominus Rex.

“Jurassic World” had a huge opening weekend at the box office, and it only continues to get bigger.

The film, which debuted to an estimated $US204.6 million in North America, opened to $US307.2 million overseas, bringing its worldwide opening weekend to $US511.8 million.

That figure not only makes it Universal’s largest box-office opening ever, but also the largest worldwide opening for a movie ever.

Universal’s last big film, April’s “Furious 7,” opened to $US147 million. The sequel has made over $US1.5 billion worldwide.

Starring Chris Pratt (“Guardians of the Galaxy”), “Jurassic World” is well on its way to becoming Universal’s next billion-dollar movie of 2015.

Here are some of the box-office totals around the world for “Jurassic World” via BoxOffice.com:

China: $US100.8 million UK/Ireland: $US29.6 million Mexico: $US16.2 million South Korea: $US14.4 million France: $US12.5 million Germany: $US11 million Russia: $US9.4 million India: $US7.1 million Spain: $US7 million Brazil: $US6.3 million Malaysia: $US5.7 million Italy: $US5.3 million Philippines: $US5.3 million

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.