'Jurassic World' has already made more than $US500M

“Jurassic World” had a huge opening weekend at the box office, and it only continues to get bigger.
The film, which debuted to an estimated $US204.6 million in North America, opened to $US307.2 million overseas, bringing its worldwide opening weekend to $US511.8 million.
That figure not only makes it Universal’s largest box-office opening ever, but also the largest worldwide opening for a movie ever.
Universal’s last big film, April’s “Furious 7,” opened to $US147 million. The sequel has made over $US1.5 billion worldwide.
Starring Chris Pratt (“Guardians of the Galaxy”), “Jurassic World” is well on its way to becoming Universal’s next billion-dollar movie of 2015.
Here are some of the box-office totals around the world for “Jurassic World” via BoxOffice.com:
China: $US100.8 million
UK/Ireland: $US29.6 million
Mexico: $US16.2 million
South Korea: $US14.4 million
France: $US12.5 million
Germany: $US11 million
Russia: $US9.4 million
India: $US7.1 million
Spain: $US7 million
Brazil: $US6.3 million
Malaysia: $US5.7 million
Italy: $US5.3 million
Philippines: $US5.3 million
