Chris Pratt Was Originally Unhappy With The 'Jurassic World' Trailer

Universal Pictures/Jurassic World trailer Chris Pratt stars in the next ‘Jurassic Park’ sequel out next summer.

Actor Chris Pratt apparently wasn’t too happy with the “Jurassic World” trailer that premiered last week.

Pratt stars in the sequel to “Jurassic Park,” set to come out next summer. Speaking with Vulture at an awards party for “The Lego Movie,” Pratt revealed the one thing that bothered him about the trailer — himself:

“I’m just like, Aw, why did I do that with my eyebrow?” he told Vulture. “Unfortunately, it was one of those things you do as an artist where you’re hypercritical about it the first time you see it.”

Pratt said it took him a few re-watches until he decided, “Oh my God, that is really good.”

The 35-year-old actor admitted he’s overly critical of all of his films, stating, “It took me two or three times seeing it before I knew it was great, but that’s how I was with Guardians of the Galaxy, that’s how I was with The Lego Movie, that’s how I am with everything I’m in.”

If you weren’t blown away by the trailer, Pratt added he thinks the “Jurassic World” sequel will be “ten times better than the trailer.”

It’s high praise for a movie that’s creating quite a buzz, and we can only hope Pratt is right.

