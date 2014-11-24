There's A 'Jurassic Park' Sequel Out Next Year, Here's The First Teaser Trailer

A new “Jurassic Park” sequel is coming to theatres next year and Universal Pictures just released a teaser trailer complete with a slowed down version of the familiar theme from composer John Williams.

“Jurassic World” will take place 22 years after the original 1993 film starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. The new movie will bring viewers back to Isla Nublar which has been turned into a dinosaur theme park called, you guessed it, “Jurassic World.”

The sequel comes more than a decade after 2001’s “Jurassic Park III” and is directed by Colin Trevorrow (“Safety Not Guaranteed”).

The full trailer will debut Thursday on NBC during the Thanksgiving football game.

“Jurassic World” is in theatres June 12, 2015.

Check out the teaser:

Here’s a look at Howard in the film:

