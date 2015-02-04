The visual effects in the new 'Jurassic World' ad look vastly different from the first trailer

YouTube / Universal Pictures This dinosaur looked cool, but it could have looked even better, right?

One of the biggest gripes fans had with the initial “Jurassic World” trailer was that the CGI visual effects didn’t look great.

It wasn’t a make or break scenario for movie fans since CG seen in early trailers isn’t usually what viewers will see in the final film. “Jurassic World” isn’t in theatres until June 12, so you can bet there’s a bunch of post-production effects still being added to the movie.

Proof of that came when a new 30-second teaser for the film debuted during the Super Bowl.

You may not have noticed it, but there were a few big changes between the two ads. /Film and Wired first brought attention to some of the changes.

We’ve highlighted a few major differences between the two trailers below.

The ocean looks completely polished and less aquamarine in the new ad.

Not only is the sky a different shade of blue here, but the shark on the right is incredibly more detailed. Look at his teeth. You can also see the water glistening off him more.

One of the biggest changes you may have noticed was to the giant shark-eating dinosaur that pops out of the water at a park attraction.

There are a lot of differences in these two images. Can you spot them all?

In addition to the water change, the image on the right has an altered background. The monorail and mountains have disappeared and shifted, respectively. The splash has been reduced on the dinosaur to show off more of the beast.

Another big change is the addition of even more dinosaurs.

Remember this scene from the first trailer?

It turns out the park attendees were running from pterodactyls.

The new trailer also lightened up a few scenes that were really dark to watch beforehand like this one where the dinosaurs below are easier to make out.

Most noticeable is the moment where Chris Pratt is riding his motorcycle alongside a small group of raptors.

Universal The image on the left from the original ‘Jurassic World’ trailer is noticeably darker than the same scene in the Super Bowl ad.

Here’s the original “Jurassic World” trailer that was released back in Nov.

Here’s the new Super Bowl spot:

