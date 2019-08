Universal just debuted a new trailer for “Jurassic World” during the Super Bowl and it’s really good.

The new TV ad gives us our first look at the new dinosaur at the heart of the movie.

“Jurassic World” stars Chris Pratt and will be in theatres June 12, 2015.

