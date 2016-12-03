The 'Jurassic World' sequel is going to fix the most frustrating thing about the first film

The INSIDER Summary:

• Bryce Dallas Howard famously wore heels through “Jurassic World.”

• Many called the move out for being ridiculous.

• The director sent a tweet that hints she’ll wear more practical footwear in the next film.

If you saw 2015’s surprise hit “Jurassic World,” there were plenty of plot holes and inaccuracies, but perhaps the most frustratingly ridiculous part of the film was seeing lead Bryce Dallas Howard run away from a T. Rex in high heels.

Many critiqued the silly, unrealistic fashion choice for the park’s operations manager, Claire Dearing. A spoof even showcased the ridiculousness of the matter by putting heels on every character in the film, including the dinos.

If you were upset about the shoe choice in “Jurassic World,” don’t worry. Dearing won’t be sporting heels in the sequel.

“Jurassic World” director Colin Trevorrow took to Twitter to show off an array of shoe possibilities for Bryce Dallas Howard in the sequel.

Now these look like boots you can wear to run away from dinosaurs.

The “Jurassic World” sequel is set for a June 22, 2018 release date.

