'Jurassic World' actor BD Wong says there was 'ridiculous' security required to read the script

There’s a common practice in Hollywood — the bigger the film, the more mystery surrounding the making of it.

But it seems “Jurassic World” went next level to keep all of its goodies unknown until its release.

Actor BD Wong, who plays Dr. Henry Wu in both “Jurassic Park” and “Jurassic World,” told Business Insider that the level of secrecy used for him to read the script for both films was unlike anything he’s ever experienced in his 30-plus year career.

“You read it in a really weird way,” he tells BI.

Wong said soon after he was told he’d star in “Jurassic World,” he was given instructions on how to get a hold of the script.

“You could only read the script in the office during a certain hour of the day,” he said. “I had to go drive to the production office, you’re in this room, you read the whole script, and then give it back to them. I had to do the same thing for ‘Jurassic Park.'”

And to bring another layer of camouflage to the project, the script Wong read was given a dummy title, “Ebb Tide.”

“You’d be driving around and you’d be looking for signs to the ‘Ebb Tide’ production office,” Wong recalls.

Looking at the grand scheme of things, Wong admits this process does seem “ridiculous.” “Given the state of the world and things that are really important — life or death — this seemed hilarious,” said Wong.

But it did get the job done.

“No one leaked anything,” he said.

