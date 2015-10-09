Universal brought a 'Jurassic World' raptor to Comic Con and everyone went nuts

New York Comic Con is currently underway from October 8-11 at the Javits Center in New York City.

If there’s anything you see, make sure you pop by the showroom floor entrance adorned with “Jurassic World” decor.

During various times in the day, an animatronic raptor is let loose on the Con.

It’s pretty spectacular.

Don’t worry.

He’s under the supervision of a “Jurassic World” trainer.

He’s quite the hit with Con-goers.

LET ME REPEAT! #NYCC HAS A MOVING RAPTOR! IT MOVES!!!! pic.twitter.com/IGYDkMZFbf

— Jakejames Lugo (@VenomousFatman1) October 8, 2015

Seriously, look at the crowd that formed to see him.

Even Batman showed up to get a glimpse.

Check out the raptor in all his dino glory below:

