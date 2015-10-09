Universal brought a 'Jurassic World' raptor to Comic Con and everyone went nuts

Kirsten Acuna

New York Comic Con is currently underway from October 8-11 at the Javits Center in New York City. 

If there’s anything you see, make sure you pop by the showroom floor entrance adorned with “Jurassic World” decor.  

During various times in the day, an animatronic raptor is let loose on the Con.

Jurassic world dinosaur Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider
Dino jurassic world Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider

It’s pretty spectacular. 

Roar jurassic world raptorPlay GIF

Don’t worry. 

He’s under the supervision of a “Jurassic World” trainer. 

Raptor jurassic worldPlay GIF

He’s quite the hit with Con-goers.

 

 

Seriously, look at the crowd that formed to see him. 

Jurassic world dinoKirsten Acuna/Tech Insider

Even Batman showed up to get a glimpse. 

Batman jurassic worldKirsten Acuna/Tech Insider

Check out the raptor in all his dino glory below:

NOW WATCH: How the ‘Game of Thrones’ cast reacted when a Comic Con audience member shouted about Jon Snow

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.