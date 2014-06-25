Chris Pratt Reveals The Plot For 'Jurassic Park' Sequel Out Next Summer

NBC/Today Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard star in ‘Jurassic World’ out next summer.

Next summer, the dinosaurs of Jurassic Park will return to the big screen in a new sequel, “Jurassic World.”

While we’ve known about the movie for a while now, we didn’t have a good idea of what the film will entail until now.

Tuesday morning on “Today,” star Chris Pratt, who has been making a splash this year in “The LEGO Movie” and this summer’s future release “Guardians of the Galaxy,” revealed the plot for the film.

“Jurassic World” will take place 22 years after the first film where people are actually visiting a dinosaur theme park.

“Where we’re shooting right now is Jurassic World, people from around the world — 20,000 visitors a day — come to see the dinosaurs and see the several attractions,” explained Pratt.

“It’s been along long enough to where attendance starts to fall off a little bit so they decided to come up with a new attraction to bring even more people in. And, you’re never going to believe it, but it doesn’t go well,” joked Pratt.

Pratt stars in the film out next summer alongside Bryce Dallas Howard and Ty Simpkins, the scene-stealing kid from “Iron Man 3.”

The movie will be directed by Colin Trevorrow (“Safety Not Guaranteed”).

First check out a few photos from the set seen on “Today.”

Here’s director Trevorrow on set with Pratt.

And here’s Pratt hanging on set.

Watch the interview below:

