5 science facts 'Jurassic World' totally ignored

“Jurassic World,” the latest instalment of the “Jurassic Park” franchise, will open this summer to fan expectations of bigger, better dinosaurs. While the studio might deliver on that front, this latest flick sadly continues a long “Jurassic” tradition of bad and incomplete science. Here’s how “Jurassic World” still can’t get the science right.

“Jurassic World” opens on Friday, June 12th.

Produced by Kevin Reilly. Video courtesy of Universal Pictures

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.