'Jurassic World' just had the biggest Friday in box office history

“Jurassic World” continues to over-perform at the box office.

The film opened Thursday at 7pm and broke Universal’s all-time ‘Thursday night preview ‘ debut with $US18.5 million.

Friday numbers are in, and combined with Thursday’s grosses, and “Jurassic World” nabbed a gargantuan $US82.3 opening day. That number is the third-biggest debut of all time behind “Avengers: Age of Ultron” ($US84 million) and “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2” ($US91 million).

Forbes’ Scott Mendelson reports that if you take away the late-night Thursday numbers, the film actually grossed $US64.1 million on Friday alone, which is the biggest “pure” opening day of all time, surpassing the recent “Furious 7” ($US52 million) and both “Avengers” films ($US63 and $US57 respectively).

“Jurassic World” is now on par to have one of, if not the, biggest opening weekends of all time and could gross over $US200 million. Early tracking had the film earning about $US125 million this weekend.

The film cost $US150 million to produce and was directed by Colin Trevorrow, whose only previous feature-length directorial credit was the small independent film “Safety Not Guaranteed.”

