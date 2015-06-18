14 'Jurassic Park' references made in 'Jurassic World'

Warning: This article contains some major spoilers for “Jurassic World.”

Despite being the fourth movie in the “Jurassic Park” franchise, “Jurassic World” is considered to be a direct sequel to 1993’s “Jurassic Park.”

It’s a faithful sequel filled with references to the original. Some are obvious, and some you’ll have to think twice about.

Here are all of the “Jurassic Park” references we spotted while seeing the film:

1. Mr. DNA hasn’t gone anywhere.

Universal via YouTube Mr. DNA explains how dinosaurs are brought back to life.

This helpful cartoon was first featured in a movie that John Hammond (Richard Attenborough) showed guests as a fun way to inform them about the crazy genetic experiments happening at Jurassic Park. He can be seen once again at the entrance of Jurassic World.

2. Claire’s outfit echoes the past

Chuck Zlotnick/Universal Pictures Claire’s outfit is a throwback to Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) in ‘Jurassic Park.’

A lot has been said about how ridiculous it is to watch Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) run away from dinosaurs while wearing high heels.

However, her actual outfit in general could be a throwback.

Bustle points out she wears an all white outfit just like John Hammond before her.

Then, at one point in the movie, she dramatically pauses to tie her shirt in a knot. On The /Filmcast, Joanna Robinson points out that the other great “Jurassic Park” heroine, Laura Dern did the same thing in the first movie:

3. The T. rex once again feasts on a goat

In “Jurassic Park,” you get a lot of hints at the T. rex’s fury before she can actually be seen in full view. One of them is a goat attached to a rope that eventually disappears.

Universal via YouTube From ‘Jurassic Park,’ the rope the goat was once attached to, indicating that T. rex gobbled it up.

Early in “Jurassic World,” the boys visit the T. rex, and a live goat is seen once again, only to be devoured seconds later. But don’t worry, that isn’t our only view of the beast.

4. Baby Triceratops finally makes an appearance

Universal via YouTube Children ride baby triceratops around at the Jurassic World petting zoo.

According to a making of feature, Spielberg originally wanted to include a baby Triceratops in “Jurassic Park.” Despite the fact that this scene was cut, they still made an animatronic reconstruction of it.

To make up for this absence, we get an entire baby Triceratops petting zoo in “Jurassic World.”

5. The Dilophosaurus returns in less-deadly hologram form

The lizard-like Dilophosaurus famously ended Dennis Nedry’s (Wayne Knight) plans in “Jurassic Park.”

Fans of the first will notice the small, yet terrifying dinosaur can be seen in hologram form in “Jurassic World” near the end of the film.

6. John Hammond statue

Universal via YouTube Jurassic Park visionary John Hammond

In “Jurassic Park,” billionaire John Hammond’s dream of a dinosaur theme park is crushed, and he is absolutely devastated.

In “Jurassic World,” his dream comes to life. And while he isn’t around to see it (actor Richard Attenborough passed away in 2014), a statue of him stands tall in Hammond Hall.

7. Mosquito in amber

Universal via YouTube This is where dinosaur DNA comes from.

As it’s revealed in “Jurassic Park,” dinosaurs are created through DNA extraction from ancient mosquitoes trapped in amber.

The mosquitoes make many cameos in “Jurassic World,” including giant statues all around the park.

8. Jake Johnson’s got a “Jurassic Park” T-shirt

Chuck Zlotnick/Universal Lowery (Jake Johnson) wears a Jurassic Park t-shirt.

In one of the film’s many meta moments, Lowery (Jake Johnson) wears a Jurassic Park T-shirt from the original park souvenir shop which he paid a big price for on eBay.

9. Jeff Goldblum’s character Ian Malcolm wrote a book

Unfortunately, chaos theorist Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) couldn’t return for a “Jurassic World” cameo. However, his impact in this movie universe can still be felt.

At one point, a copy of his book, “God Creates Dinosaurs,” can be seen on Jurassic Park nerd Lowery’s desk.

10. The return of Dr. Henry Wu

Universal Pictures Henry Wu (B.D. Wong) in ‘Jurassic Park’

B.D. Wong is the only original cast member to return for “Jurassic World.”

Wu is the scientist responsible for much of the dinosaurs that are seen in the park, including Indominus Rex. In “Jurassic World,” it comes to light that he may just be the franchise’s biggest villain.

11. Tim Murphy’s night vision goggles

Universal via YouTube Tim Murphy uses night vision goggles to spot T. rex.

While running from the Indominus Rex, Claire’s nephews Grey (Ty Simpkins) and Zach (Nick Robinson) discover the ruins of the original Jurassic Park hidden deep in the woods of Isla Nublar.

Inside an old shed, Grey picks up a pair of night vision goggles, most likely the same ones worn by Tim (Joseph Mazzello) during the T. rex’s night attack.

12. The original “Jurassic Park” Jeep

Universal via YouTube The paleontologists get their first glimpse at a dinosaur.

Also found in the shed are two Jeeps from the original park. They look withered both by time and the T. rex attacks.

The Jeep Grey and Zach end up taking is marked 29, the same one driven by John Hammond near the start of “Jurassic Park”

13. “When Dinosaurs Ruled the Earth” banner

Another item found from the original park is a tattered banner with “When Dinosaurs Ruled the Earth” written across it. This banner could be seen in one of the last shots of “Jurassic Park,” after the T. rex defeats the Velociraptors, re-establishes her dominance in the animal kingdom, and inadvertently becomes the hero of the film.

14. The reappearance of the T. rex

The original T. rex makes a very brief appearance at the beginning of “Jurassic World,” but it is not the last time we see her.

Just when it seems like the Indominus Rex will make a meal out of everybody left at the park, Claire demands Lowery open up a certain gate. She walks up with a flare, just like Ian Malcolm before her, and signals that yes, the T. rex is back, giving fans something to cheer about.

Universal via YouTube Ian Malcolm uses a flair to distract T. rex, based on the (now outdated) scientific idea that their vision was based on movement.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.