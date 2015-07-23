'Jurassic World' is now the third highest-grossing movie of all time

Move aside superheroes.

“Jurassic World” has now surpassed “The Avengers” to become the third highest-grossing movie of all time.

We first saw this on The Wrap.

Since its release in June, Universal’s “Jurassic World,” has grossed an incredible $US1.52 billion worldwide.

Over $US612 million of that has been stateside.

2012’s “The Avengers” grossed approximately $US1,519,557,910 at theatres.

This year’s sequel, “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” has made $US1.39 million worldwide to date.

Here’s a look at the top five highest-grossing movies of all time, according to Box Office Mojo:

Movie Release Date Worldwide Box Office Estimated Budget 1. “Avatar” (Fox) 12/18/2009 $US2.78 billion n/a 2. “Titanic” (Paramount) 12/19/1997 $US2.18 billion $US200 million 3. “Jurassic World” (Universal) 6/12/2015 $US1.52 billion n/a 4. “The Avengers” (Disney) 5/4/2012 $US1.519 billion $US220 million 5. “Furious 7” (Universal) 4/3/2015 $US1.511 billion $US190 million

Take a close look at that list and you’ll see Universal is topping the list with another addition from this year — April’s runaway hit “Furious 7.” It actually could very well pass “Avengers” as well.

The studio recently crossed $US5 billion worldwide at the box office for the year.

That’s faster than any other studio has ever hit that mark.

While “Jurassic World” sits pretty in that top 3 spot for now, we’re sure the dinos won’t stay at third place for long.

Come December 18 when “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” is released, we may have a new king of the box office, which could even topple director James Cameron’s reign at the top.

Early estimates from Citi and Morgan Stanley are tracking the film to make around $US2 billion — and we’re still MONTHS away.

One lesson’s clear from the performance of “Jurassic World”: Audiences certainly love nostalgia when it’s done right.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.