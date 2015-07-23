'Jurassic World' is now the third highest-grossing movie of all time

Kirsten Acuna
Chris pratt jurassic worldChuck Zlotnick/Universal Pictures

Move aside superheroes.

“Jurassic World” has now surpassed “The Avengers” to become the third highest-grossing movie of all time.

Since its release in June, Universal’s “Jurassic World,” has grossed an incredible $US1.52 billion worldwide.

Over $US612 million of that has been stateside.

2012’s “The Avengers” grossed approximately $US1,519,557,910 at theatres.

This year’s sequel, “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” has made $US1.39 million worldwide to date.

Here’s a look at the top five highest-grossing movies of all time, according to Box Office Mojo:

Movie Release Date Worldwide Box Office Estimated Budget
1. “Avatar” (Fox) 12/18/2009 $US2.78 billion n/a
2. “Titanic” (Paramount) 12/19/1997 $US2.18 billion $US200 million
3. “Jurassic World” (Universal) 6/12/2015 $US1.52 billion n/a
4. “The Avengers” (Disney) 5/4/2012 $US1.519 billion $US220 million
5. “Furious 7” (Universal) 4/3/2015 $US1.511 billion $US190 million

Take a close look at that list and you’ll see Universal is topping the list with another addition from this year — April’s runaway hit “Furious 7.” It actually could very well pass “Avengers” as well.

The studio recently crossed $US5 billion worldwide at the box office for the year.

That’s faster than any other studio has ever hit that mark.

While “Jurassic World” sits pretty in that top 3 spot for now, we’re sure the dinos won’t stay at third place for long.

Come December 18 when “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” is released, we may have a new king of the box office, which could even topple director James Cameron’s reign at the top.

Chewbacca harrison ford the force awakensDisney/Lucasfilm

Early estimates from Citi and Morgan Stanley are tracking the film to make around $US2 billion — and we’re still MONTHS away.

One lesson’s clear from the performance of “Jurassic World”: Audiences certainly love nostalgia when it’s done right.

