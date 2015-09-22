'Jurassic World' is based on this one quote from 'Jurassic Park'

This year’s box-office hit “Jurassic World,” was made as a direct sequel to the original 1993 film.

The film brought the dinosaur theme park John Hammond (Richard Attenborough) envisioned in the ’90s to life.

It turns out there’s a lot more linking the two films.

Director Colin Trevorrow spoke with the Jurassic Cast podcast, revealing how one single quote from Jeff Goldblum’s character Ian Malcolm inspired the basis for all of “Jurassic World.” Comingsoon.net reported on the podcast first.

“‘Jurassic World’ is all based on Ian Malcolm’s quote, ‘You stood on the shoulders of geniuses to accomplish something as fast as you could, and before you even knew what you had, you patented it, and packaged it, and slapped it on a plastic lunchbox, and now you wanna sell it,'” said Trevorrow. “That to me is ‘Jurassic World.’ That’s why I had all the product placement. That’s what it was.”

Trevorrow also went on to talk a little bit about the impending sequel, “Jurassic World 2,” which he is currently writing.

“It will get to be a different kind of film,” added Trevorrow. “The audience has given us permission to a certain extent to take this to the next level, and I don’t necessarily mean in scale, I feel very strongly that it’s not about more dinosaurs or bigger and better dinosaurs, it’s about using this as a starting point for a much larger story about our relationship with these animals and about animals in general and the dynamic created by bringing them back to life.”

Trevorrow went on to say Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are expected to reprise their roles as Owen and Claire, respectively.

“Jurassic World 2” is set for a June 22, 2018 release.

You can listen to the podcast via Jurassic Cast below.

You can hear Trevorrow discuss Malcolm’s quote around the 10 minute mark.

