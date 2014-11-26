The Dinosaur Theme Park Of Our Nightmares Is Revealed In The First 'Jurassic World' Trailer

Universal Pictures has released the first official trailer for next summer’s “Jurassic Park” sequel starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Called “Jurassic World,” the film takes place 22 years after the original movie where people from all over the world are visiting a dinosaur theme park.

Attendance at the park starts to dwindle over the years. To spice things up, scientists create a new, modified dinosaur that’s inherently smart.

As Pratt’s character says, “You just went and made a new dinosaur? Probably not a good idea.”

Nope. Not at all.

“Jurassic World” is in theatres June 12, 2015.

The best parts of the trailer show raptors breaking out of cages…

… and subsequently running alongside Pratt on a motorcycle.

