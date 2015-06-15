'Jurassic World' just eclipsed the annual GDP of these 7 countries in one weekend

“Jurassic World” has a huge opening weekend at the box office.
The film brought in an estimated $US511.8 million worldwide opening weekend — an estimated $US204.6 million in North America and $US307.2 million overseas.
That’s literally greater than the annual GDP of these 7 countries, according to the 2013 figures from the World Bank:
- Tonga — $US466.3 million
- Federated States of Micronesia — $US316.2 million
- Sao Tome and Principe — $US310.7 million
- Palau — $US247 million
- Marshall Islands — $US190.9 million
- Kiribati — $US168.95 million
- Tuvalu — $US38.3 million
Unfortunately, it just fell short of Dominica, which has a GDP of $US514.8 million.
