'Jurassic World' just eclipsed the annual GDP of these 7 countries in one weekend

Elena Holodny
“Jurassic World” has a huge opening weekend at the box office.

The film brought in an estimated $US511.8 million worldwide opening weekend — an estimated $US204.6 million in North America and $US307.2 million overseas.

That’s literally greater than the annual GDP of these 7 countries, according to the 2013 figures from the World Bank:

  1. Tonga — $US466.3 million
  2. Federated States of Micronesia — $US316.2 million
  3. Sao Tome and Principe — $US310.7 million
  4. Palau — $US247 million
  5. Marshall Islands — $US190.9 million
  6. Kiribati — $US168.95 million
  7. Tuvalu — $US38.3 million

Unfortunately, it just fell short of Dominica, which has a GDP of $US514.8 million.

