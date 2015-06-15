'Jurassic World' just eclipsed the annual GDP of these 7 countries in one weekend

“Jurassic World” has a huge opening weekend at the box office.

The film brought in an estimated $US511.8 million worldwide opening weekend — an estimated $US204.6 million in North America and $US307.2 million overseas.

That’s literally greater than the annual GDP of these 7 countries, according to the 2013 figures from the World Bank:

Tonga — $US466.3 million Federated States of Micronesia — $US316.2 million Sao Tome and Principe — $US310.7 million Palau — $US247 million Marshall Islands — $US190.9 million Kiribati — $US168.95 million Tuvalu — $US38.3 million

Unfortunately, it just fell short of Dominica, which has a GDP of $US514.8 million.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.