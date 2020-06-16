'Jurassic World: Dominion' will reportedly start shooting again in July with daily coronavirus tests and 150 hand sanitizer stations

Universal Pictures ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.’

The latest movie in the “Jurassic World” franchise, “Jurassic World: Dominion,” is set to start back up production in July 6, according to Deadline.

This will mark the first project from a major studio to start production since the coronavirus pandemic.

To ensure safety, Universal is reportedly spending $US5 million to enact protocols all cast and crew must follow.

It includes administering thousands of tests, an on-set medical facility, and 150 hand sanitizer stations, according to Deadline.

“Jurassic World: Dominion” looks to be the first movie from a major studio to go back into production since the coronavirus pandemic.

Deadline reporter Andreas Wiseman has received confirmation from Universal that cameras will begin to roll on the blockbuster on July 6 at Pinewood Studios in the UK.

The movie, which is the third film in the “Jurassic World” franchise, halted production four weeks into a 20-week shoot back in mid-March.

To get back into production, the project has implemented a slew of safety protocols, according to Deadline:

Production will administer thousands of tests for the remainder of filming.

All cast and crew will be tested before returning to the set, and multiple times during filming.

A medical facility called “Your Doctor” will manage all medical needs on set.

150 hand sanitizer stations will be built.

1,800 signs will be put across Pinewood Studios noting social distancing and one-way directions for how crew can travel.

A “green zone” will be set up for cast and crew that will have enhanced testing and will be policed so no untested crew can enter.

Universal will spend $US5 million to implement all these protocols, according to Deadline.

The movie business is slowly trying to get back to normal. Along with the UK allowing production to restart, California also can restart production.

But there is still concern in these early days.

“The King of Staten Island” director Judd Apatow told Insider that he’s keeping a close eye on all the developments before he considers going back to making anything.

“There’s so much that hasn’t been figured out yet that it seems dangerous to leap into it,” Apatow said. “Hopefully they will come up with a protocol which makes it safe. But I’m definitely concerned and I’m not in a rush.”

