The 'Jurassic World' director had a perfect, simple response to the film's massive box-office dominance this weekend

Chuck Zlotnick/Universal Studios Chris Pratt on set of ‘Jurassic World’ with director Colin Trevorrow.

“Jurassic World” broke several box-office records opening weekend.

Not only did it beat the all-time opening weekend for the month of June at the box office, the fourth instalment of the “Jurassic Park” franchise smashed the highest-opening weekend record and had the biggest debut for a movie ever worldwide.

That’s incredible if you know “Jurassic World” was an incredibly difficult monster to bring to screen.

The film was sitting in what’s referred to as “development” hell for a good decade due to multiple delays and script rewrites.

The estimated $US150 million budget was split between Universal Pictures and Legendary.

Reviews were kept under embargo until right before the film’s release. (Typically, when that occurs, it’s not looking too good for the movie.)

While all of the film’s reviews certainly aren’t glowing, the film is undeniably a crowd pleaser. (The numbers don’t lie.)

The film’s director, Colin Trevorrow, was previously known for directing just ONE film — indie darling “Safety Not Guaranteed” starring Aubrey Plaza as a reporter who follows around a man who believes he has built a time machine.

That film had a reported $US750,000 budget.

Going from that to a potential blockbuster with a budget in the millions can be quite daunting a task.

And you know what?

Trevorrow succeeded.

He more than succeeded.

After the initial box office numbers rolled in Sunday, Trevorrow tweeted out a simple thank you to the fans who made the records possible.

Trevorrow has already said he won’t be returning to direct any “Jurassic World” sequel, but he doesn’t need to. He’s already going out on top, solidifying a place for himself in the record books.

