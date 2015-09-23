The director of 'Jurassic World' might have just revealed what the sequel is about

With “Jurassic World” now the third-highest grossing movie of all time with a $US1.6 billion worldwide box office take, its director Colin Trevorrow is a hot commodity in Hollywood. Right now he’s taking the helm of “Star Wars: Episode IX.”

But Trevorrow, along with his writing partner Derek Connolly, haven’t left the dinosaurs behind for good.

The duo are writing the sequel to “Jurassic World,” and Trevorrow (who has already said he won’t be directing it) gave some hints as to what the movie will and will not be about when he talked to Wired UK.

“[It will not be] just a bunch of dinosaurs chasing people on an island,” Trevorrow said. “That will get old real fast.”

Trevorrow believes the story can go behind the entertainment realm of theme parks and that the idea of creating dinosaurs can occur outside of Dr. Wu‘s lab.

“What if this went open source?” he said to Wired UK. “It’s almost like InGen is Mac, but what if PG gets their hands on it? What if there are 15 different entities around the world who can make a dinosaur?”

“And Dr Wu says in the film, when he’s warning Dr Mesrani, ‘We’re not always going to be the only ones who can make a dinosaur.’ I think that’s an interesting idea that even if we don’t explore fully in this film, there is room for this universe to expand. I shouldn’t use the word universe, because people will think we’re making a ‘Jurassic World’ universe — we’re not.”

Trevorrow also confirmed that there will be more ‘Jurassic’ movies after the sequel, which Universal will release in June 2018 with stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard returning.

“I know [executive producer] Steven [Spielberg] definitely wants to make several of these movies.”

So, though Trevorrow’s ideas above may not show up in the sequel, the story may evolve to this scope for future projects.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.