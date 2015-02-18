Here's what the dinosaurs in 'Jurassic World' will look like

Universal Chris Pratt is put on edge by a few dinosaurs in ‘Jurassic World.’

A new “Jurassic Park” sequel is coming to theatres this June.

“Jurassic World” will return to Isla Nublar 22 years after the original 1993 film. Starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, the island is now home to a dinosaur theme park that’s open to the public.

Attendance isn’t booming, and to attract some new visitors, scientists at the park begin engineering some hybrid dinos.

While we’ve seen a few trailers for the new film tease a few of the new dinosaurs, we haven’t had a good look at them until now.

President’s Day Weekend, we headed over to Hasbro’s Toy Fair in Times Square to check out the new lineup of “Jurassic World” toys coming out later this year.

We were pretty blown away by the big reveal of two of the big dinosaurs that will be in the film.

Check them out below.

Indominus Rex

This is the big one right here. This female dinosaur is the giant, mysterious hybrid dinosaur that has been teased in every trailer.

Here are a few looks at her.

Kirsten Acuna/Business Insider The ‘Jurassic World’ Indominus Rex dinosaur will be available spring 2015 for ages 4+. It will cost $US34.99.

Kirsten Acuna/Business Insider The Indominus Rex features chomping action, roars, and her skin changes colours. She takes 2 AA batteries.

One more shot for fun of her in the park.

The following four dinosaurs are part of the Basic Figure Assortment and will be on sale for $US9.99 each this spring. They’re recommended for ages 4+.

Allosaurus





Anklosaurus





Here he is in the box.





Pachycephalosaurus





Spinosaurus





This next group of dinos lights up and makes sounds. They will be out in the spring. Each one retails for $US14.99. They’re also recommended for ages 4 and up.

Dilophosaurus

The flap on this dinosaur flips back and forth and he’ll be able to spit a dart out of his mouth.

Dimorphodon

Ceratosaurus

This guy looks pretty intense.





You’ll also be able to get your hands on a blue Velociraptor.





Along with that velociraptor, the film will feature three raptors by the names of Charlie, Delta, and Echo.

Here’s Charlie.

We had some hands on time with the trio last month.

Here’s Delta and Echo.

Kirsten Acuna/Business Insider Each of the three will be available in the spring and will sell for $US9.99. They’re recommended for ages 4+.

If they look familiar, it’s because you may recognise these guys as Chris Pratt’s buddies in the trailer.

Universal Chris Pratt’s raptor friends in ‘Jurassic World’ have names!

Remember the shark-eating dinosaur from the “Jurassic World” trailer?

You’ll be able to buy him, too.

The Mosasaurus will come with a scuba diver.

Courtesy of Hasbro The Mosasaurus vehicle battle pack will sell for $US19.99 and be available spring 2015 for ages 4+.

You’ll also be able to get your hands on one of the Pterodactyls seen in the film.

Courtesy of Hasbro The Pterodactyl set is also part of the ‘Jurassic World Vehicle Battle Packs’ which retails for $US19.99. It will be available in the spring.





The biggest toy reveal was the presence of a giant Tyrannosaurus Rex

We haven’t seen a T. rex hinted at yet in any of the trailers, and that may be why the following toy may not be released until fall 2015 unlike most of the other toys which will be released in the spring.

The cool thing about this toy was that when you stomp his feet on the ground, he makes sounds.

When you flip his tail down, the rest of his body dropped down and he let out a roar. When you flipped his tail back up, he roared again.

Kirsten Acuna/Business Insider The ultimate Tyrannosaurus Rex will be available in stores fall 2015 for $US34.99. It’s recommended for ages 4+ and requires 2 AA batteries.

The T. rex will also get his own battle arena playset that will be available in fall 2015.

Courtesy of Hasbro The Tyrannosaurus Rex Lockdown playset will retail for $US24.99 and is recommended for ages 4+.

Inside, kids will get a smaller version of the T. rex. The set above is a giant call back to the original 1993 film.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.