Here's what the dinosaurs in 'Jurassic World' will look like

Kirsten Acuna
Chris pratt jurassic worldUniversalChris Pratt is put on edge by a few dinosaurs in ‘Jurassic World.’

A new “Jurassic Park” sequel is coming to theatres this June.

“Jurassic World” will return to Isla Nublar 22 years after the original 1993 film. Starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, the island is now home to a dinosaur theme park that’s open to the public.

Attendance isn’t booming, and to attract some new visitors, scientists at the park begin engineering some hybrid dinos.

While we’ve seen a few trailers for the new film tease a few of the new dinosaurs, we haven’t had a good look at them until now.

President’s Day Weekend, we headed over to Hasbro’s Toy Fair in Times Square to check out the new lineup of “Jurassic World” toys coming out later this year.

We were pretty blown away by the big reveal of two of the big dinosaurs that will be in the film.

Check them out below.

Indominus Rex

This is the big one right here. This female dinosaur is the giant, mysterious hybrid dinosaur that has been teased in every trailer.

Here are a few looks at her.

Indominus rex jurassic world toyKirsten Acuna/Business InsiderThe ‘Jurassic World’ Indominus Rex dinosaur will be available spring 2015 for ages 4+. It will cost $US34.99.
Indominus rex jurassic worldKirsten Acuna/Business InsiderThe Indominus Rex features chomping action, roars, and her skin changes colours. She takes 2 AA batteries.

One more shot for fun of her in the park.

Jurassic world indominus rexKirsten Acuna/Business Insider

The following four dinosaurs are part of the Basic Figure Assortment and will be on sale for $US9.99 each this spring. They’re recommended for ages 4+.

Allosaurus

Jurassic World Basic Figure ALLOSAURUSCourtesy of Hasbro



Anklosaurus

Jurassic World Basic Figure ANKLOSAURUSCourtesy of Hasbro



Here he is in the box.

Ankylosaurus jurassic worldKirsten Acuna/Business Insider



Pachycephalosaurus

Jurassic World Basic Figure PACHYCEPHALOSAURUSCourtesy of Hasbro



Spinosaurus

Jurassic World Basic Figure SPINOSAURUSCourtesy of Hasbro



This next group of dinos lights up and makes sounds. They will be out in the spring. Each one retails for $US14.99. They’re also recommended for ages 4 and up.

Dilophosaurus

The flap on this dinosaur flips back and forth and he’ll be able to spit a dart out of his mouth.

Jurassic world dilophosaurusKirsten Acuna/Business Insider

Dimorphodon

Jurassic World Lights & Sounds Figure DIMORPHODONCourtesy of Hasbro

Ceratosaurus

This guy looks pretty intense.

Jurassic World Lights & Sounds Figure CERATOSAURUSCourtesy of Hasbro



You’ll also be able to get your hands on a blue Velociraptor.

Blue VelociraptorKirsten Acuna/Business Insider



Along with that velociraptor, the film will feature three raptors by the names of Charlie, Delta, and Echo.

Here’s Charlie.

Jurassic World Raptor CHARLIECourtesy of Hasbro

We had some hands on time with the trio last month.

Here’s Delta and Echo.

Delta echo jurassic world dinosaur raptorsKirsten Acuna/Business InsiderEach of the three will be available in the spring and will sell for $US9.99. They’re recommended for ages 4+.

If they look familiar, it’s because you may recognise these guys as Chris Pratt’s buddies in the trailer.

Jurassic world dinosaursUniversalChris Pratt’s raptor friends in ‘Jurassic World’ have names!

Remember the shark-eating dinosaur from the “Jurassic World” trailer?

Jurassic world dinosaur eating sharkUniversal

You’ll be able to buy him, too.

The Mosasaurus will come with a scuba diver.

Jurassic World Vehicle Battle Packs SUBMARINECourtesy of HasbroThe Mosasaurus vehicle battle pack will sell for $US19.99 and be available spring 2015 for ages 4+.

You’ll also be able to get your hands on one of the Pterodactyls seen in the film.

Jurassic World Vehicle Battle Packs pterodactylCourtesy of HasbroThe Pterodactyl set is also part of the ‘Jurassic World Vehicle Battle Packs’ which retails for $US19.99. It will be available in the spring.



The biggest toy reveal was the presence of a giant Tyrannosaurus Rex

We haven’t seen a T. rex hinted at yet in any of the trailers, and that may be why the following toy may not be released until fall 2015 unlike most of the other toys which will be released in the spring.

The cool thing about this toy was that when you stomp his feet on the ground, he makes sounds.

When you flip his tail down, the rest of his body dropped down and he let out a roar. When you flipped his tail back up, he roared again.

T rex jurassic worldKirsten Acuna/Business InsiderThe ultimate Tyrannosaurus Rex will be available in stores fall 2015 for $US34.99. It’s recommended for ages 4+ and requires 2 AA batteries.

The T. rex will also get his own battle arena playset that will be available in fall 2015.

Jurassic World Tyrannosaurus Rex Lockdown PlaysetCourtesy of HasbroThe Tyrannosaurus Rex Lockdown playset will retail for $US24.99 and is recommended for ages 4+.

Inside, kids will get a smaller version of the T. rex. The set above is a giant call back to the original 1993 film.

Jurassic world t rex toy fair hasbroKirsten Acuna/Business InsiderThe park is open.

