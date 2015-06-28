Here are the brands that appear most in 'Jurassic World'

Chuck Zlotnick/Universal Pictures Can you guess what brand is on those monitors?

“Jurassic World” is on its way to becoming the biggest movie of the summer.

The fourth film in the franchise has now made over $US1 billion in 13 days.

If you’ve seen the film, you know the movie is full of as many brands as dinosaurs. But which ones appear the most?

Concave Brand Tracking, a marketing company that tracks and analyses brands in entertainment content, recorded the brands which appear the most in “Jurassic World.”

Here are the six brands that appear the most, according to Concave:

1. Samsung

2. Mercedes-Benz

3. Bose

4. Triumph

5. Alpha

6. Jeep

Samsung phones, TVs, tablets, and other products are seen throughout the theme park and used by visitors in the park. There’s even a Samsung-sponsored building in the park. According to Concave, Samsung gets over five minutes of screen time on film.

Watches and tech used in the park are all Samsung.

Pay close attention to any time cell phones, tablets, or other gadgets are held up by park visitors. They’re most likely Samsung.

All of the TV monitors seen in the background of the park? They’re Samsung, too.

Even this main building seen in the park has the Samsung name attached to it as a sponsor. It’s a bit hard to see here, but it’s shown up close in the film.

The other brand you’re likely to notice is Mercedes. Practically every vehicle on the island is a Mercedes. Though the brand has less time on screen than Samsung products (2-and-a-half minutes), the company logo is visible 85% of the time it’s on screen.

You can see the Mercedes logo visible in the movie essentially whenever a car is on screen.

Bose headphones are also worn in helicopter scenes in the film. According to Concave, the brand gets two minutes of screen time in “Jurassic World.”

You can view Concave’s full study here.

