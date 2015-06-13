'Jurassic World' had a monster opening night

Universal’s “Jurassic World” is already a massive hit.

The Spielberg-produced sequel to “Jurassic Park” has amassed $US18.5 million in Thursday night previews, which began at 7pm last night. It opens in 4,273 theatres this weekend and is tracking to earn $US125 million or more.

The film also opened in several international markets on Wednesday, earning a combined $US24.5 on the day of its debut in China and France.

“Jurassic World” topped “Furious 7” to become the biggest Universal ‘late night’ Thursday release of all time. “Furious” earned $US15.6 on the first Thursday of its release and wound up taking home a cool $US147 million through the weekend.

“Jurassic World” stars Chris Pratt & Bryce Dallas Howard as they try and track down a a genetically-engineered, hyper-intelligent dinosaur that gets loose and terrorizes the island. Reviews have been generally favourable. The film currently sports a 71% on RottenTomatoes .

