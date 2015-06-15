'Jurassic World' just had the second-largest box-office weekend of all time with over $200 million

After a record-breaking Friday at the box office, “Jurassic World” blew all analyst expectations this weekend.

The fourth film in the “Jurassic Park” franchise brought in an estimated $US204.6 million, according to BoxOffice.com.

JURASSIC WORLD delivered the second largest opening weekend performance of all-time with an estimated $US204.6M. #JurassicWorld

— BoxOffice (@BoxOffice) June 14, 2015

If the estimate holds, that gives “Jurassic World” the second-largest opening at the box-office ever.

The previous record, set by 2012’s “The Avengers,” is $US207.4 million.

Earlier this summer, it was thought “Avengers: Age of Ultron” would come close to beating that record, but it came short with a weekend gross of $US191.3 million.

More to come …

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.