12 things you probably didn't know about 'Jurassic Park'

When “Jurassic Park” came out in 1993, its use of CGI was years ahead of its time.

In ways, every modern blockbuster can thank “Jurassic Park” for breaking so much new ground.

But making this classic come to life was no easy task.

It involved a lot of creative problem solving, casting sessions, and bidding wars to get everything in the right place at the right time.

Just in time for “Jurassic World,” out in theatres on June 12, we’ve compiled some of the most fascinating facts behind the first “Jurassic Park.”

