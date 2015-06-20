The 'Jurassic Park' theme song from 1993 hits No. 1 on Billboard charts

Twenty-two years after the release of “Jurassic Park,” the memorable theme song from the 1993 film has found its way to the top of a Billboard chart.

On the strength of the recent box office domination by the film’s sequel, “Jurassic World,” John Williams’ “Jurassic Park Theme” has jumped to number one on Billboard’s Classic Digital Songs list — a “205 per cent gain” after selling 3,000 copies last week, according to Nielsen Music.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images John Williams is no stranger to recognition. The famous composer has won 5 Oscars, among over 100 other awards.

With 2,000 digital copies sold, the number two song on the list is a cover of the same “Jurassic Park Theme” by The Piano Guys. The group also recently released a cover of the “Jurassic World Theme,” accompanied by a music video with surprisingly impressive production values.

On this week’s Billboard 200, Michael Giacchino’s original soundtrack for “Jurassic World” is sitting rather dormant at number 126.

By comparison, Williams’ original soundtrack for “Jurassic Park” debuted at number 28 on the same chart back in 1993 and has sold 863,000 copies to date.

Watch Williams conduct a live rendition of “Jurassic Park Theme” below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.