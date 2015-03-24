This incredible 'Jurassic Park' short used $100,000 worth of Legos

Paul Hollingsworth and his daughter Hailee joined forces to recreate Jurassic Park using $US100,000 in Legos. Paul has been making films with his daughter for the past few years. Animation has been a great bonding experience for the two. It has also been a way for Hailee to learn to use maths in practical situations and build upon her storytelling and problem solving skills.

With the use of stop-motion, motion controlled camera rigs, after effects composition and an original score composed by Voodoo Highway, Paul and Hailee were able to put together an incredible film in just 3 months.

Video courtesy of Digital Wizards Studios

Visit digitalwizards.tv for more incredible Lego films.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.