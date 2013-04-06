For $35K You Can Watch 'Jurassic Park' In 3D At Home This Weekend

Universal is re-releasing Steven Spielberg’s “Jurassic Park” in 3D this weekend.



But now you can relive the dinosaur thriller in the comfort of your home — provided you have a home theatre and $35,000 on hand.

Think of it as Blockbuster for the super wealthy.

Prima Cinemas allows members to watch new theatrical releases in their own private theatres.

Backed by Best Buy Capital and Universal, Prima Cinemas works with a few Hollywood studios to make new releases available to rent for $500 a piece for 24 hours.

The $35,000 price tag is for a digital box that streams the movies over the Internet.

The catch?

If you want to watch the movie more than once, you have to shell out another $500.

Right now, members can view “Admission” featuring Paul Rudd and Tina Fey, and Ryan Gosling’s “The Place Beyond the Pines.”

In addition to “Jurassic Park” in 3D, Tom Cruise’s “Oblivion” is set to become available.

The hardware is super high tech as well. The box can only be activated through the fingerprint of the subscriber.

Who pays this much for a screening in their home?

Prima Cinemas CEO Jason Pang told The Hollywood Reporter that sports franchise owners, Hollywood power brokers, and members of the financial community use the service.

But don’t try to invite everyone you know over for a viewing party. Prima Cinemas inspects private theatres to make sure they don’t have more than 25 seats.

Of course, that wouldn’t stop people from sitting on the floor.

