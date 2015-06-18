US

Turns out Velociraptors were less than 2-feet tall -- here's how big all the other dinosaurs really were

Monica Manalo, Skye Gould

Most of us imagine dinosaurs as the huge, towering prehistoric beings that once walked the Earth. But it turns out that dinosaurs were actually a wide range of sizes — and some of them weren’t much larger than a turkey. Here’s how big all the dinosaurs from “Jurassic Park” are relative to an average human man. 

Produced by Monica Manalo.  Graphics by Skye Gould.  Research by Jessica Orwig.

