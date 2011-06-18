Steven Spielberg Would Like You To Forget "The Green Lantern" And Think About Dinosaurs

Megan Angelo

jurassic park

Steven Spielberg‘s camp chose today to reveal that the director is “brainstorming” ideas for a possible “Jurassic Park IV.”

Translation: Keep the word Spielberg in the front of your minds!

Pay no attention to that pleasant Ryan Reynolds and his $300 million “Green Lantern” movie!

“Super 8” is all the movie you need!

Honestly — Spielberg’s people even went out of their way to stress that the “Jurassic” project is in extremely noncommittal, “exploratory stages.”

Right — so they can easily back out of the story if what would surely be a massive undertaking never gets off the ground.

But for now, they’ll enjoy stealing little of the spotlight — and hope that it helps “Super 8” along to a second strong weekend.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.