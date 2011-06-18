Steven Spielberg Would Like You To Forget "The Green Lantern" And Think About Dinosaurs

Steven Spielberg‘s camp chose today to reveal that the director is “brainstorming” ideas for a possible “Jurassic Park IV.”



Translation: Keep the word Spielberg in the front of your minds!

Pay no attention to that pleasant Ryan Reynolds and his $300 million “Green Lantern” movie!

“Super 8” is all the movie you need!

Honestly — Spielberg’s people even went out of their way to stress that the “Jurassic” project is in extremely noncommittal, “exploratory stages.”

Right — so they can easily back out of the story if what would surely be a massive undertaking never gets off the ground.

But for now, they’ll enjoy stealing little of the spotlight — and hope that it helps “Super 8” along to a second strong weekend.

