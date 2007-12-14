JUPM's Meckler: "Old, Boring, White, and DYSLEXIC!"

The Meckler-Valleywag feud continues, with this gracious and inspiring retort from the JupiterMedia CEO and New York new media mogul:

The other day I was called “old, boring, and white by a writer over at ValleyWag. Now we can add dyslexic to that description!…

Out of the blue a writer from Business Week called me the other day (Gabrielle Coppola) for an interview about my dyslexia. (I was educated at a time when this condition was not understood and only found out a few years ago that I was indeed dyslexic.) Lo and behold I ended up in Gabrielle’s story in Business Week.



I might add that growing up was a bit rough since I recognised I had learning problems, but teachers thought I was not trying when I could not complete certain tasks. Of course such experiences toughen one up for life and business. All in all I cannot complain the way things have worked out.

