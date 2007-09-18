JUPM's Meckler to IAC's Diller: Ask.com Neat, TV Ads Dumb

From Alan’s blog: I think Ask.com is terrific! I think it was smart for IAC to purchase it a few years ago. Recently the folks at Ask have been pushing a billboard and television ad campaign to stimulate readership. The billboard campaign was ridiculous. However the tv ads are terrific.



I doubt, however, that any ad will grow traffic to Ask. Our short Internet history has shown one thing: if a site cannot grow virally, it just will not grow.

The IAC management comes out of the old media tradition. While it has made terrific Web site purchases over the years, these ad campaigns seem to be coming from their old media training. I suggest they use the ad dollars for some more solid Web deals.

