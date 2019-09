Jupitermedia Picks Up Cheap Stock Music Site

Jupitermedia (JUPM) has picked up eStockMusic.com. What is it? Cheap ($1/minute), royalty-free stock music for video soundtracks, podcast background noise, etc. The site joins other Jupitermedia “micro-stock” offerings like Stockxpert (images and video), RoyaltyFreeMusic.com (music), StudioCutz (music), and Blue Fuse (music).



Financial terms not disclosed, but this looks like a small, tuck-in acquisition.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.