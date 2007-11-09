JupiterMedia (JUPM): Misses Q3 Revenue, Seeks Cuts

JupiterMedia’s revenue crept up 3% to $34.8 million (vs consensus of $35.5) from $33.8 million. Despite the acquisition of Mediabistro in July, media revenue rose only 4%. Excluding some expenses, the company hit consensus EPS, but CEO Alan Meckler vowed to cut $2-$3 million of annual expenses and another $3 million of capital expenditures to boost cash flow by $4 million.

