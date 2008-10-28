Jupitermedia COO Cardell Bails

Leadership changes at Jupitermedia (JUPM). MediaPost:



Jupitermedia Corp., the parent of Media Bistro and other online publishing and information businesses, this morning announced that Christopher Cardell has resigned as president-COO and a director of the company, and that Chairman-CEO Alan Meckler would assume the roles of president and COO as well.

Last week, Jupitermedia sold its stock photography business to Getty Images for $96 million.

