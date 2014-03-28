Channing Tatum And Mila Kunis Try To Save The World In 'Jupiter Ascending' Trailer

A new trailer for summer movie “Jupiter Ascending” is out. The sci-fi flick is the next adventure from the Wachowskis — the creators of “The Matrix” trilogy.

Mila Kunis plays Jupiter a janitor who is secretly royalty, but doesn’t know it. Only after she’s kidnapped and Caine (Channing Tatum) comes to save her from being hunted does she find out her real identity and gets swept away from Earth.

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

“Jupiter Jones (Kunis) was born under a night sky, with signs predicting that she was destined for great things. Now grown, Jupiter dreams of the stars but wakes up to the cold reality of a job cleaning other people’s houses and an endless run of bad breaks. Only when Caine (Tatum), a genetically engineered ex-military hunter, arrives on Earth to track her down does Jupiter begin to glimpse the fate that has been waiting for her all along — her genetic signature marks her as next in line for an extraordinary inheritance that could alter the balance of the cosmos.”

The trailer is filled with gorgeous backdrops of a futuristic planet. It definitely looks different from any other sci-fi film we’ve seen in a while.

“Jupiter Ascending” will be released July 18.

