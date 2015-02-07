Over 1.3 million Swarovski crystals were used to create the costumes in 'Jupiter Ascending'

Warner Bros.’ $US175 million “Jupiter Ascending” is in theatres this weekend.

Bad reviews aside, there’s one thing we can’t deny. The costumes in the film, especially the gowns worn by Mila Kunis’ character, are pretty gorgeous.

According to InStyle, more than 1.3 million Swarovski crystals were used to create 34 costumes in the film.

Production notes say it took nearly two years to create costume concepts for the sci-fi movie before principal photography even started on “Jupiter Ascending.”

The work shows.

The most elaborate dress in the film, a red and white gown worn by Kunis is comprised of hundreds of handmade flowers and is covered in Swarovski dew-drop crystals that are sewn onto the fabric.

Here it is from the back:

In addition to the many crystals, the dress above was also partially 3D printed.

Here’s a quick list of some of the other uses for the Swarovski crystals in the film.

– a “few hundred” Swarovski stars were strewn across a field – a necklace and earrings seen in the film – Much of the wardrobe worn by actors who play the Abrasax including Douglas Booth and Tuppence Middleton, below.

– And a water-themed dress worn by Middleton.

