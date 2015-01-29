'Jupiter Ascending' Debuted At A Secret Sundance Screening And The Response Was Not Good

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Mila Kunis stars in the upcoming Warner Bros.’ film ‘Jupiter Ascending.’

Warner Bros. previewed its big-budget movie “Jupiter Ascending” at a secret Sundance screening Tuesday evening, and the response wasn’t great.

According to Variety, the film didn’t receive any applause after it screened and a number of viewers left in the middle of the showing.

Press reportedly weren’t invited to the screening though a few critics managed to snag tickets. BadAssDigest’s

Devin Faraci and Time Out’s David Ehrlich were in attendance.

According to Faraci, the secret screening wasn’t a popular event to head out to see. The theatre was about half empty.

The theatre is like half empty for JUPITER ASCENDING. @davidehrlich and I have a whole row almost to ourselves. Weird. #Sundance

— Devin Faraci (@devincf) January 28, 2015

Variety rounded up a few reactions from people who saw the film.

Responses were reportedly mixed with one anonymous viewer calling it “ridiculous,” and saying she “hated it.”

Others thought Sundance was an odd outlet to preview a big-budget release since the majority of movies are usually indies.

While reviews for the film are embargoed until Monday, a few days before the film’s release, Faraci had a less than favourable response after the screening.

Literally no idea how that got made.

— Devin Faraci (@devincf) January 28, 2015

The sci-fi flick, starring Mila Kunis and Channing Tatum, was originally supposed to be released last summer. About seven weeks before the movie was expected in theatres, the movie was pushed back until Feb. 2015 to reportedly complete work on the film’s special effects.

The news alarmed many since the film was expected to be a big summer tentpole, and because the film has a reported $US175 million budget.

The movie is the latest from the Wachowski siblings who are best known for “The Matrix” trilogy. The duo’s last effort, 2012’s “Cloud Atlas” starring Tom Hanks and Halle Berry, was a big flop so the pressure’s on for the pair to make a good followup to their original monster hit.

Watch a trailer for the film below. “Jupiter Ascending” is in theatres Feb. 6.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.