2 big budget movies just bombed at the box office this weekend

This hasn’t happened in a while.

Two big-budget movies out this weekend, Warner Bros.’ “Jupiter Ascending” and Universal and Legendary’s “Seventh Son,” both bombed at theatres this weekend.

“Jupiter Ascending,” starring Channing Tatum and Mila Kunis, made $US19 million at theatres, while “Seventh Son,” featuring Jeff Bridges and Julianne Moore, brought in $US7.1 million.

This isn’t a big surprise.

Both movies have been long delayed, and reviews for the two movies were collectively awful.

“Jupiter Ascending,” the latest from the Wachowski siblings (“The Matrix”), was pushed back 10 months right before its summer release date last year. The film was originally set for a July 18 release, and cost a reported $US175 million to make.

This is the latest box-office flop for the Wachowski siblings. Their last movie, 2012’s “Cloud Atlas,” debuted to $US9.6 million.

“Seventh Son,” a fantasy based on Joseph Delaney’s novel “The Last Apprentice: Revenge of the Witch,” has been completed for the past two years.

The $US95 million Legendary film was also originally supposed to be distributed by Warner Bros. However, Legendary and Warner Bros. ended their eight-year working relationship last June. Soon afterward, the film went over to Universal Pictures after Legendary struck up a partnering deal with the studio.

The film moved release dates a few times from Feb. 2013 to Oct. 2013 and then Jan. 2014 before finally getting a wide release Feb. 6.

Interestingly enough, the film is performing well overseas. “Seventh Son” has made $US82 million internationally.

Instead, the failure of the two big-budget weekend movies paved the way for Paramount’s new “Spongebob” movie, “The Spongebob Movie: Sponge Out of Water” to dominate the weekend.

The sequel to the 2004 film brought in $US56 million. Analysts expected the film to hit $US35 million over the three-day weekend.

